A judge said it was concerning that a man had two knuckledusters - one black and one gold - in a car.

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates Court where John Mawhinney (31), of Larne Road in Ballymena, admitted a charge of having knuckledusters as offensive weapons in a public place - Galgorm Road at Ahoghill around 1am on May 19 last year.

He had also taken a vehicle without authority; was an unaccompanied L driver; there was a driving licence offence and he was uninsured. He had a previous record.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

The car belonged to a member of the defendant's family and the defendant said that person had been unaware he had taken the vehicle.

The defendant was given a four months prison sentence, suspended for two years. He was banned from driving for six months and was fined £500.

Judge Broderick said: "I am concerned about the possession of the knuckledusters."