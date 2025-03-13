Judge concerned about man having knuckledusters - one black and one gold
District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates Court where John Mawhinney (31), of Larne Road in Ballymena, admitted a charge of having knuckledusters as offensive weapons in a public place - Galgorm Road at Ahoghill around 1am on May 19 last year.
He had also taken a vehicle without authority; was an unaccompanied L driver; there was a driving licence offence and he was uninsured. He had a previous record.
The car belonged to a member of the defendant's family and the defendant said that person had been unaware he had taken the vehicle.
The defendant was given a four months prison sentence, suspended for two years. He was banned from driving for six months and was fined £500.
Judge Broderick said: "I am concerned about the possession of the knuckledusters."