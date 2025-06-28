Judge convicts woman of harassment following Facebook posts
District Judge Nigel Broderick added: "This is the world we live in now. People feel the need to share everything on a public forum but actually it is counter-productive and in this case criminal."
Corrine Faulkner (52), of Riverside in Antrim town, had contested the charge of harassment relating to a period in November and December last year.
She was convicted of the charge at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.
The judge said the social media posts were "castigating the character" of a person.
The defendant had no previous record. She was fined £500 and a two-year Restraining Order was also put in place.