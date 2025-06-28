A judge convicted a woman of harassment in connection with comments she made on Facebook and said "it is a classic example of keeping your emotions and thoughts to yourself and not to display them for public consumption on the internet".

District Judge Nigel Broderick added: "This is the world we live in now. People feel the need to share everything on a public forum but actually it is counter-productive and in this case criminal."

Corrine Faulkner (52), of Riverside in Antrim town, had contested the charge of harassment relating to a period in November and December last year.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

She was convicted of the charge at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.

The judge said the social media posts were "castigating the character" of a person.

The defendant had no previous record. She was fined £500 and a two-year Restraining Order was also put in place.