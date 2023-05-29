A judge has described a man with a Newtownabbey address charged with breaching a Restraining Order as a "danger" to women.

Ballymena courthouse

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates' Court regarding James Edmund Burns (31), of Hydepark Manor.

The defendant admitted breaching a Restraining Order on January 13 this year.

He appeared at court via video link from prison.

The court heard the defendant breached the Order by making phone calls and sending text messages.

The defendant, who had a record, had been in custody since January, a defence lawyer said.

Handing down a five months jail sentence, and putting in place a five-year Restraining Order, the judge said there had been a "domestic violence log" and a Victim Impact Statement.

He said: "This is a serious case of breaching a Restraining Order. It is quite clear from the defendant's record and the domestic violence log and the Victim Impact Statement that he is a danger to the victim and a danger to females generally and that is reflected in this offence and his criminal record and other ongoing matters".

