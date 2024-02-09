Register
BREAKING

Judge dismisses harassment charge but warns Cookstown man not be be staring over the fence at neighbour

A district judge has warned a Cookstown man not to be staring over the fence at a neighbour.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 9th Feb 2024, 16:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Robert Leonard Fleming, aged 69, of Morgan's Hill Road in the town had a charge of harassment dismissed at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday (February 9).

Judge Michael Ranaghan said he had looked at the footage and while he accepted it was a bit annoying, the defendant’s behaviour did not reach the criminal threshold.

Fleming had been charged with pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to harassment of a female between August 30, 2022 and September 2, 2022.

Most Popular
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National WorldDungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
Read More
'Major change in domicilary care’ is needed says Mid Ulster DUP MLA Keith Buchan...

Prosecuting counsel said the complainant had suffered “signficiant alarm and distress”.

The lawyer also applied for a restraining order as the defendant lived in close proximity to the complainant and she had noticed him "peeking in" at her house in recent times.

Mr Ranaghan refused to make a restraining order but warned Fleming to stay away from the complainant and not to be staring over the fence.