Judge dismisses harassment charge but warns Cookstown man not be be staring over the fence at neighbour
and live on Freeview channel 276
Robert Leonard Fleming, aged 69, of Morgan's Hill Road in the town had a charge of harassment dismissed at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday (February 9).
Judge Michael Ranaghan said he had looked at the footage and while he accepted it was a bit annoying, the defendant’s behaviour did not reach the criminal threshold.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fleming had been charged with pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to harassment of a female between August 30, 2022 and September 2, 2022.
Prosecuting counsel said the complainant had suffered “signficiant alarm and distress”.
The lawyer also applied for a restraining order as the defendant lived in close proximity to the complainant and she had noticed him "peeking in" at her house in recent times.
Mr Ranaghan refused to make a restraining order but warned Fleming to stay away from the complainant and not to be staring over the fence.