Robert Leonard Fleming, aged 69, of Morgan's Hill Road in the town had a charge of harassment dismissed at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday (February 9).

Judge Michael Ranaghan said he had looked at the footage and while he accepted it was a bit annoying, the defendant’s behaviour did not reach the criminal threshold.

Fleming had been charged with pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to harassment of a female between August 30, 2022 and September 2, 2022.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

Prosecuting counsel said the complainant had suffered “signficiant alarm and distress”.

The lawyer also applied for a restraining order as the defendant lived in close proximity to the complainant and she had noticed him "peeking in" at her house in recent times.