Judge expresses ‘surprise’ that police offered 97mph speeder a fixed penalty

Shane Stokes (20), of Castle Road in Castledawson, was caught doing 97mph in a 70mph zone at a dual-carriageway near Randalstown on March 21 this year.

A defence lawyer told Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday (July 5), the defendant was “remorseful”.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defendant had also failed to produce a driving licence.

Ballymena Courthouse.

The court heard the Fixed Penalty Notice had not been paid.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant was only 3mph short of 100mph.