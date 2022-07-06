Loading...

Judge expresses ‘surprise’ that police offered 97mph speeder a fixed penalty

A judge said he was “surprised” police had offered a motorist a Fixed Penalty notice after being detected doing 97mph.

By Court Reporter
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 6:04 pm

Shane Stokes (20), of Castle Road in Castledawson, was caught doing 97mph in a 70mph zone at a dual-carriageway near Randalstown on March 21 this year.

A defence lawyer told Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday (July 5), the defendant was “remorseful”.

The defendant had also failed to produce a driving licence.

Ballymena Courthouse.

The court heard the Fixed Penalty Notice had not been paid.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant was only 3mph short of 100mph.

The judge said he was taking in to consideration that the police had deemed it appropriate to issue a Fixed Penalty and he fined the defendant £125. The defendant also has to pay a £15 ‘offender levy’