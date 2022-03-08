Judge hands down jail sentence to 70-year-old Ballymena man

Speaking to Francis Scullion, of Slemish Court, Ballymena, District Judge Nigel Broderick said: “It is very clear that the Health Service is under significant pressure and the courts ahve taken a very stern approach to those who either act in a disorderly fashion and or assault members of hospital staff. There needs to be a zero tolerance to such behaviour”. The judge accepted Scullion was no doubt under the influence of alcohol but he had acted disorderly “not once but twice - in an A&E Department and on the other occasion in a Health Centre”. Judge Broderick added: “The courts need to support the Health Service in terms of ensuring that when members of the public attend there that it is a safe environment for medical treatment and that those attending must behave appropriately and when they do cross the line that they can readily expect a custodial sentence. “There must be a deterrent element to these sentences”. The judge said a report from Probation Board “does not paint Mr Scullion in a very good light and reflects somebody who is very fixed in their views and seems to try to minimise his involvement in these offences”. The defendant pleaded guilty to charges of being disorderly in the Raceview Road area near Ballymena on October 7 in 2020, after earlier being left home by police following at incident at Ballymena Health & Care Centre. He also pleaded guilty to being disorderly at Antrim Hospital and assaulting three people on May 12 last year. The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, via a video link from his solicitor’s office. A prosecutor said around 3pm on October 7, 2020, Scullion was being “aggressive” and “verbally abusive” and was refusing to leave Ballymena Health & Care Centre. The court heard the defendant had been deemed a “Covid risk” and had been advised to self isolate as he had been in contact with somebody who had tested positive. Police arrived and the defendant appeared intoxicated. When he calmed down police gave him a lift home. The defendant was not charged with any offence relating to the Health Centre, however, a short time later police found him “in the middle of” Raceview Road where he shouted and swore at police. Meanwhile, the court was told that on May 12 last year Scullion had been brought by ambulance to Antrim Area Hospital after feeling “dizzy”. However, despite being discharged by medics, he refused to leave and was drinking from a bottle of wine in a waiting area. A doctor took the bottle and Scullion raised his fist. The defendant threw a bag at a paramedic, hitting him on the back of the head but there was no injury. Police were called at 2.20pm and he was intoxicated, “aggressive” and was “shouting and swearing in a busy waiting room”. Defence solicitor Stephen McCann said the defendant is now retired having worked “all over the world” in the restaurant trade. He said the defendant has an “appalling alcohol addiction”. Mr McCann said: “It is a terrible pity that someone who worked throughout the world in public places for so long comes home, succumbs to an alcohol addiction, and his life falls apart”. The lawyer accepted Scullion’s behaviour in health care settings had been “abysmal”. Bail was fixed for appeal in the sum of £500.