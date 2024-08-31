Judge hopes defendant with 'chronic addiction' can stay off drugs in prison

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A judge said she was aware "there are some drugs" in Maghaberry Prison but hoped a man could stay off narcotics whilst inside.

District Judge Rosie Watters was speaking at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, where Mark Hayes (42), formerly with a Coleraine address, was jailed for two months.

He had breached Combination Orders he had been given for drugs offences.

A defence barrister said Hayes has a "chronic addiction to drugs" and "just cannot cope" with the requirements of the Combination Order.

Judge Watters said: "I know there are some drugs available in Maghaberry but I am hoping that in certain cases people actually manage to stop taking drugs whenever they are in prison and I hope that they are safer in prison as well. There is an element of looking after these people".

The Combination Orders were revoked and the defendant was jailed for two months.