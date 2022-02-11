Judge in Ballymena asks if man has ‘penchant for yoghurt?’

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates Court where Ryan O’Lynn (29), with an address given as Main Street in Ahoghill, admitted stealing yoghurt from a shop on November 11/12 last year.
A defence solicitor said the offending was due to “alcohol”.
The court heard the defendant had no previous record apart from a caution.
The court was told at least 15 yoghurts were taken.
Fining the defendant £200, Judge Broderick said: “It may seem a small offence going in and stealing yoghurts but shoplifting is a serious matter for those who own the shops and they can’t have people going in and just lifting things and just walking out without paying for them”.