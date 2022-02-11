Judge in Ballymena asks if man has ‘penchant for yoghurt?’

A judge asked if a man had a “penchant for yoghurt”?

By COURT REPORTER
Friday, 11th February 2022, 9:21 am

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates Court where Ryan O’Lynn (29), with an address given as Main Street in Ahoghill, admitted stealing yoghurt from a shop on November 11/12 last year.

A defence solicitor said the offending was due to “alcohol”.

The court heard the defendant had no previous record apart from a caution.

The court was told at least 15 yoghurts were taken.

Fining the defendant £200, Judge Broderick said: “It may seem a small offence going in and stealing yoghurts but shoplifting is a serious matter for those who own the shops and they can’t have people going in and just lifting things and just walking out without paying for them”.

