Judge issues arrest warrant for Maghera woman on drugs charge
An arrest warrant was issued at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday for a Maghera woman who failed to appear to answer a drugs charge.
Zara Cunningham, (31), from Mullagh Park in the town is accused of possessing the class C drug pregabalin on July 10 this year.
A previous court had ordered the defendant to attend a first appearance.
When she was called by the court usher and there was no response, District Judge Oonagh Mullan issued an arrest warrant.