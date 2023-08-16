Register
Judge issues arrest warrant for Maghera woman on drugs charge

An arrest warrant was issued at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday for a Maghera woman who failed to appear to answer a drugs charge.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 16th Aug 2023, 17:55 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 17:55 BST

Zara Cunningham, (31), from Mullagh Park in the town is accused of possessing the class C drug pregabalin on July 10 this year.

A previous court had ordered the defendant to attend a first appearance.

When she was called by the court usher and there was no response, District Judge Oonagh Mullan issued an arrest warrant.