Judge issues arrest warrant for Tyrone man who failed to attend court
An arrest warrant was issued at Magherafelt Magistrates Court for a Co Tyrone man who failed to appear on a motoring charge.
Curtis Burnside, aged 27, from Beechway in Cookstown, is accused of aggravated taking away a car without the owner’s consent in the Moneymore area on December 19, 2021 and causing damage to the vehicle.
Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare made the bench warrant after the court usher called the defendant’s name outside the court and he failed to respond.