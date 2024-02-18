Judge issues arrest warrant for Tyrone motorist accused of dangerous driving in Stewartstown
An arrest warrant was issued at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday in the case of a Tyrone man accused of dangerous driving.
Jaylen O’Neill (26), from Soarn Road, Stewartstown, is charged with dangerous driving at North Street in the village on January 14 last year.
O’Neill failed to attend the court to answer the charge, and there was no response when his name was called.
A police officer said she could connect him to the charge.
Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare issued a bench warrant for his arrest.