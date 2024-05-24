Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A judge said young people 'must be protected from sexual predators' as he handed down a jail sentence to a 40-year-old County Antrim man snared by a member of the 'Silent Angels' paedophile hunter group who was pretending to be a 13-year-old girl.

Peter Joseph Robb, of Mount Shalgus Lane, Randalstown, pleaded guilty to a charge of 'attempted sexual communication with a child'. He committed the offence on September 11/12 last year. He was in the dock at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, May 21.

A prosecutor said police received a report from a person in England who was a member of a "paedophile hunter group known as 'Silent Angels'."

The woman posed as a 13-year-old girl on Facebook and received a friend request from the defendant who then sent a message and exchanged phone numbers. The conversation continued on WhatsApp "for two days" and chat logs were supplied to police.

Antrim Magistrates Court is held in Ballymena. Photo by Pacemaker

Messages sent by Robb were "sexual in nature" and included photos. The defendant told the 'girl' "he would be in trouble for contacting her".

The prosecutor said Robb - a tiler - suggested "meeting up" with the 'child' when he would be working near her address. When arrested he told police he was "drunk".

A defence barrister said it was a "concerning, troubling case" and it had been a "tremendous fall from grace" for Robb.

The lawyer said at the time of the offence, the defendant "accepts there was significant abuse of substances and alcohol".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a "very serious offence". The judge said the defendant thought he was communicating with a real person over a two day period and there is "clearly sexual content" with Robb making "wholly inappropriate sexual comments".

Judge Broderick said if the defendant had not been reported to police he may have "taken the matter further in terms of actual physical contact".

The judge told the defendant there had to be an element of deterrence "because our young people must be protected from sexual predators and I think it is fair to say you could fall into that type of category".

He said those who engage in such action must understand that if caught they will get immediate custody. The judge jailed Robb for four months and put him on the Sex Offenders' Register for five years.

The defendant was also made the subject of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for five years with conditions regarding internet access and contact with children. As part of that he is also barred from "loitering" within 50 metres of areas like schools and playgrounds.