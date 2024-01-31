Judge orders pre-sentence report at Dungannon Magistrates Court in cocaine case
A pre-sentence report has been ordered in the case of a Tyrone man facing a number of charges, including possession of cocaine.
Thirty-two-year-old Ryan Patrick Martin Kerr from Derrylattinee Road, Dungannon, is also charged with driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath, having no insurance, and no driving licence at Anne Street in Dungannon on June 25 last year.
Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare told Kerr to cooperate with Probation and to contact them if he left the jurdisdiction.
Mr O'Hare adjourned the case until March 6.