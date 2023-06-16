A judge has praised the bravery of members of the public who confronted a balaclava-wearing man with a backpack who was brandishing a machete in Coleraine town centre.

A 23-year-old man has been remanded in custody charged with a number of offences after a masked male was videoed brandishing a machete on Wednesday June 14 this year.

Corrie Gordon, of Cappagh Avenue in Portstewart, is charged with assaulting three males, making a threat to kill one of the males and possessing a "24-inch combat knife" without good reason or lawful authority in Coleraine. He is also charged with possession of cocaine and Pregabalin. The defendant appeared via video link from Antrim at Ballymena Magistrates Court via videolink on June 15.

Objecting to bail, a police officer said Gordon had messaged a barber via Facebook Messenger and said he was coming to see him. The defendant was wearing all black, carrying a black backpack, was wearing a black balaclava and was "brandishing a machete".

Ballymena courthouse. Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

The officer said the defendant chased a man into the backroom of a shop and put three people in fear of assault. Gordon then "rampaged" around the streets close to Coleraine Train Station, and in the "vicinity of Millburn Primary School swinging a machete and shouting that he had a gun in his bag".

The officer said members of the public "attempted to disarm the defendant and he was eventually disarmed and restrained in the vicinity of Railway Road and police arrived shortly afterwards".

She said there had been many members of the public in the area and a group of primary school children on the way to a swimming pool missed the incident by a couple of minutes. She said the incidents had been "widely viewed" first hand by the public and on social media.

The officer said when interviewed the defendant had shown no remorse. She said Gordon claimed he had gone for a haircut and a person had "come at" him with a knife but he had taken it off them along with a balaclava and ran away wearing the balaclava. Objecting to bail the officer said there were "public safety" concerns.

She said the incident was shown on social media which generated "public concern" and it had caused "anger" in the community. She said Gordon has shown a "callous disregard" by brandishing a machete in a public area.

She said the defendant had been arrested two days earlier for possession of a flick knife. The officer said a video showed the defendant brandishing a machete in the face of a male.

A defence barrister said the defendant had a "long history of drug misuse".

District Judge Nigel Broderick refused bail saying they were "serious charges". He said the incident had been caught on camera and the defendant had been detained at the scene.

Judge Broderick said members of the public had "exhibited extreme bravery in confronting the defendant who was armed with a dangerous weapon". Thankfully the police arrived and he was taken into custody, the judge added.

The judge said Gordon had 27 previous convictions including "incidents of violence," a threat to kill and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.