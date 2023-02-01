A judge queried if a man who was disorderly at Belfast International Airport, where he clenched his fists at police, had described himself as 'Muhammad Ali'.

However, a prosecutor said Andrew James Wilson (44), of Ballyutoag Road near Belfast, had told police he was 'Hamed Ali'.

Details emerged at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, where the defendant admitted being disorderly at the airport on October 1 last year.

Defence solicitor Sara Edge said the defendant "goes by the alias Mr Ali".

Belfast International Airport. Image by Google

A prosecutor said police were called to Departure Gate 16 at the airport on the night of October 1 in connection with a passenger shouting at other passengers.

Officers noted he was was "aggressive" and he identified himself as "Hamed Ali".

Judge Broderick asked: "He said he was what?, sorry. Muhammad Ali?"

The prosecutor clarified the defendant said he was 'Hamed Ali'. The prosecutor said he is also known as Andrew Wilson.

The defendant began shouting and swearing at police and despite being asked to calm down and being taken to the arrivals lounge he continued to be aggressive, clenching his fists and pointing at officers.

Ms Edge said the defendant was originally from Manchester but had lived in Northern Ireland since 2019. She handed in a letter of apology from the defendant.

The solicitor said the defendant had been under the influence of alcohol at the airport.

She said her client said he had been "insulted by a number of other passengers" who "made a number of personal insults towards him and called him a number of names and that he took umbrage to this".

The lawyer said the defendant's grandmother died and after he had "missed the funeral" he was going to Manchester to visit her grave.

Judge Broderick said the defendant had a "poor record" and handed down a three months prison term, suspended for two years.

