Judge queries delay in case against Lurgan man accused of sex offences against multiple people

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Patrick Lavery, aged 39, from Ballynamoney Road, Lurgan, was before the court charged with six counts of gross indecency with or towards a child, attempted rape and five counts of indecent assault on a female on different dates between February 2000 and February 2009.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

A prosecutor said her office is requesting more time to fix a date for a Preliminary Enquiry to see if there is any ‘outstanding material’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Michael Ranaghan asked what the delay was. The prosecutor said it seems just that there is ‘outstanding information’.

Lavery’s solicitor Ms Suin Downey said there were “quite a lot” of alleged victims.

Judge Ranaghan said it was clearly felt at one stage this was ready for a PE as it was scheduled as a PE on Friday.