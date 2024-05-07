Judge queries delay in case against Lurgan man accused of sex offences against multiple people
Patrick Lavery, aged 39, from Ballynamoney Road, Lurgan, was before the court charged with six counts of gross indecency with or towards a child, attempted rape and five counts of indecent assault on a female on different dates between February 2000 and February 2009.
A prosecutor said her office is requesting more time to fix a date for a Preliminary Enquiry to see if there is any ‘outstanding material’.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan asked what the delay was. The prosecutor said it seems just that there is ‘outstanding information’.
Lavery’s solicitor Ms Suin Downey said there were “quite a lot” of alleged victims.
Judge Ranaghan said it was clearly felt at one stage this was ready for a PE as it was scheduled as a PE on Friday.
“I would like to know what the blockage is,” he said. The case was adjourned until May 24.