A man with a County Antrim address has had his bid to have his speeding case to be heard in court in Irish rejected by a judge who said the defendant is able to "both speak and read English".

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The judge also said appointing an Irish language interpreter for the case would not be a "good use of public funds".

Sean Curran (39), whose address was listed on his charge sheet as Red Row in Toome, is charged with contravening a 30mph speed limit by allegedly doing 38mph at Toome Main Street on December 2 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A prosecutor told an earlier hearing at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant was issued with a fixed penalty but failed to take it up within the time limit.

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

At the first hearing last month the defendant said he had "made multiple documented requests for correspondence and service in the Irish language as is my right under the Identity and Language Act 2022 and the European Charter for Regional and Minority Languages.

"These requests were either ignored or not properly facilitated by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS)," he said. A prosecutor told the court the defendant had written to them in Irish and it had to be translated.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the details of what the defendant told the court could be forwarded to the Courts Service and also to the PPS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regarding the Irish language, the judge told the defendant at the earlier court: "My understanding is that there is no automatic right to have your proceedings dealt with in Irish if you are able to understand English and you clearly are, you are conversing in English.

Normally Provide

"It would be no different say for a Polish national or Romanian national. If they can speak English then the court would not normally provide an interpreter".

The case was back at the court on Tuesday. The judge said he had "no control" over the Public Prosecution Service and it was a matter for them what language they corresponded with the defendant in.

Judge Broderick read an email from the defendant in which the defendant said: "I would like to be facilitated in relation to the use of Irish in court proceedings. I would like to confirm that I will be allowed to use Irish and that an interpreter will be available while I am in court."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge said the defendant made reference to the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages. Judge Broderick said his understanding is that the Charter is an "international treaty" which "has not been incorporated into domestic UK law”.

On that basis he said he was not aware of courts having the power to enforce or implement its terms. The judge said the defendant had sent an email originally in Irish and then also sent an English translation.

In an email the defendant said he understood the Identity and Language Act 2022 included "protections for the Irish language including duties on public authorities to have regard to facilitating and respecting its use".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge added: "My reading of the legislation is that there is no right to have the proceedings conducted in a language other than English when the defendant can both speak and read English."

Regarding provision of an interpreter, the judge said he understood the court was only duty bound to do that if the defendant could not speak or understand English.

"We have been conversing both today and on the last occasion in English so it is my view that you are able to understand and speak English.

“At the moment, based on the fact that you can read and speak in English, I’m not minded to appoint an interpreter. I don't consider it necessary or proportionate. I don't think it is a good use of public funds."

The speeding allegation was adjourned to September 8 for a contest.