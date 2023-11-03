A police officer has been charged with assaulting four people and being disorderly at a hotel in County Antrim.

The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Marcus Brush (30), with an address given as PSNI Brooklyn, Knock Road, Belfast, is also accused of driving with excess alcohol.

The charges relate to September 21/22 this year when the officer was off-duty. The hotel was named on the charge sheet as 'Galgorm Hotel'.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A defence lawyer had applied for the police officer to remain anonymous but the media made submissions to the court and a judge ruled he could be named.