Judge rules police officer charged with assaulting four people following alleged incident at hotel can be named

A police officer has been charged with assaulting four people and being disorderly at a hotel in County Antrim.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 09:43 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 09:43 GMT
The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Marcus Brush (30), with an address given as PSNI Brooklyn, Knock Road, Belfast, is also accused of driving with excess alcohol.

The charges relate to September 21/22 this year when the officer was off-duty. The hotel was named on the charge sheet as 'Galgorm Hotel'.

A defence lawyer had applied for the police officer to remain anonymous but the media made submissions to the court and a judge ruled he could be named.

The case has been adjourned to November 16.