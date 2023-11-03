Judge rules police officer charged with assaulting four people following alleged incident at hotel can be named
A police officer has been charged with assaulting four people and being disorderly at a hotel in County Antrim.
Marcus Brush (30), with an address given as PSNI Brooklyn, Knock Road, Belfast, is also accused of driving with excess alcohol.
The charges relate to September 21/22 this year when the officer was off-duty. The hotel was named on the charge sheet as 'Galgorm Hotel'.
A defence lawyer had applied for the police officer to remain anonymous but the media made submissions to the court and a judge ruled he could be named.
The case has been adjourned to November 16.