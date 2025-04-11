Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A judge said a motorist who was almost three times the drink drive limit when he crashed his car into a ditch at the side of a road in County Antrim was "lucky" not to have killed someone.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

District Judge Natasha Fitzsimons was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates Court to Aleksandras Petrovas (42), of The Oaks in Randalstown, who admitted driving with excess alcohol in breath at Portglenone Road, Randalstown, on March 16 this year.

He had an alcohol in breath reading of 100 - the legal limit is 35 - after the 1am incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

A defence solicitor said the car was "very badly damaged" and the defendant, who was alone in the vehicle, could not explain how he made the "appalling" decision to drive after being at a party. He had a clear record.

Judge Fitzsimons said it was a "significantly high reading" and told the defendant: "You are very lucky you didn't' kill someone."

The defendant was banned from driving for two years and was fined £750.

Bail was fixed for appeal but he is not to drive pending appeal.