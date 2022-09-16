Judge says assault victim’s statement makes ‘harrowing reading’

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court where he jailed Philiip Robert Dripps (47), of Rockfield Heights, Connor, for five months.

The defendant committed assault on August 24 last year.

He was also found with a ‘stun gun’ and fireworks on August 25.

A prosecutor said a friend of the victim contacted police, saying the woman had been “beaten” by the defendant “by way of punching her repeatedly to the face”.

It was alleged that after the woman had returned home from a walk, Dripps had made remarks and had thrown a “bottle of Pepsi at her, hitting her on the head and causing bruising to her cheek”.

The prosecutor said police observed a “graze” on her cheek.

The prosecutor added it, was also said that Dripps “proceeded to strike her on the top of the head with fists, causing soreness and tenderness”.

A defence barrister said although there had been “alleged repeated punching” the only photographic evidence was a “single graze” on the woman’s cheek.

He said the defendant “is no longer in a relationship” with the woman.

Judge Broderick said: “This is a serious case. The courts have said repeatedly that they will deal rigorously with defendants who commit acts of domestic violence and this is a very bad example of those type of offences”.

He said the defendant had been convicted after a contest.

The judge added: “The victim’s statement makes harrowing reading in so far as while she may have recovered from the physical injuries, it is quite clear that the psychological trauma that she has experienced will be long lasting and it has had a significant effect on her life”.

As well as the five months jail term, a two year Restraining Order was also put in place.