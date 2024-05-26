Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A judge said a Craigavon leisure centre staff member was “goaded” into punching a gym member who wrongly called him a “paedophile”.

Neil Martin Mooney, aged 39, from Ballydown Road, Banbridge, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with assaulting another man on November 2, last year.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

It was made clear in court that Mooney, who has never had a criminal record, has the same name as another man who was convicted last year of offences against children.

A prosecutor revealed that at “teatime” on November 2 last year, police received a report from leisure centre staff who reported there had been a “fight” between a member of the public and a staff member.

"The injured party had gone to the spin bike area of the gym. The defendant walked passed him. The injured party made a comment to the defendant, it’s fair to be said. He was attached to the bicycle with the pedal clips and he alleged he was punched by the defendant, pushed off the bike."

The prosecutor said police spoke to Mooney who was working in the gym at the leisure centre. “He said he was called a paedophile and then he (the injured party) threatened him ‘I’ll fight you’.

"He made the case that he felt under threat and punched him in self defence but he punched him so hard he fell off the bike and tried to attack him when he was on the ground. Members of the public had to intervene to separate them,” said the prosecutor.

She added that police spoke to a witness who confirmed the injured party had made an “unpleasant” comment to the defendant.

Police watched CCTV which showed the defendant punching the injured party several times. During interview Mooney said he had been threatened and claimed he was frightened and was acting in self defence the whole time. He accepted he could have thrown as many as six punches. “He said it was the heat of the moment,” said the prosecutor, who confirmed that Mooney has no record.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan asked if he was in work or had he been “sacked”. Mooney’s solicitor said there is an on-going investigation which is awaiting the outcome of these proceedings but he is still employed by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

Mooney’s lawyer said there was a “difficult history” to this matter.

“Mr Mooney, the defendant, shares the same name as a male who was convicted last year for offences against children. The injured party in this case seems to have got it into his head that this is this man (the defendant). Since August 2023 he (the injured party) has been making comments to this man (the defendant) calling him a paedophile,” said the lawyer.

"I have records from Craigavon Leisure Centre (South Lakes) in which there was an investigation in August 2023 because the injured party made threats to kill Mr Mooney, called him a paedophile and was actually suspended from the leisure centre for a period of time due to his behaviour towards Mr Mooney.

"The injured party was allowed to rejoin the gym and on the day in question he has again started calling Mr Mooney a paedophile, saying he will fight him. There is body-worn video plus a completely independent witness saying Mr Mooney was acting in self defence and confirming that paedophile comments were made to Mr Mooney,” said the lawyer.

“He is a 39-year-old man who has never been in trouble with the police. He has been ground down by this man. He was in his place of work and on multiple occasions this man has called him a paedophile in front of a packed gym. Unfortunately he shares the same name as this other individual. These things stick,” said the lawyer.

"Mr Mooney is married and has two young children. He is subject to an investigation at work. He is in exceptional circumstances where he has been harassed,” he said. “It is a very strange case that he has ended up where he has despite his clear record to date.”

District Judge Ranaghan asked if the complainant is “still a member or still allowed to be a member” of that gym. The court was told that he is under suspension until these proceedings are finished. “I hope my comments will have some weight here. That was a very detailed and appropriate plea,” he told Mooney’s lawyer.

To the defendant the district judge said: “There is clear evidence from the police and indeed an investigation by the leisure centre that you were goaded into this but you did go too far.”

The district judge said he did indicate initially that any fine would be “substantial” and fined him £500 plus the offender levy of £15.

"At the outset I indicated there would be substantial compensation. Given all that I have now heard, which has been corroborated to a degree by police, which has been corroborated to a degree by the actions taken by the leisure centre that he is now suspended, I am not going to make any order for compensation,” said District Judge Ranaghan.

"I think that would be entirely wrong and might convince people that they can make remarks to people at work which will go unpunished. So there is no order of compensation. The PPS can take it back to the complainant if they wish. I appreciate he is injured but you cannot make comments like that to a person who has children. It is simply wrong.