Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

However, District Judge Nigel Broderick said that "not without significant hesitation," he was not sending Lee Purdy straight to jail. The 31-year-old, with an address listed as Brookfield Gardens in Ahoghill, pleaded guilty to assaulting three police officers and resisting a fourth officer in the execution of their duty.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard police were called to a shop in Ballymena at 8.50am on November 1 last year when Purdy refused to come out from behind the till area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When placed in a police car he attempted to open the door and took off a seat belt and he had to be restrained to prevent him from getting out. He attempted to bite an officer on the hand and kicked out at another officer and also bit that second officer's hand.

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

A cell van was requested and he attempted to bite the first officer on the hand again and later he kicked a third officer.

A defence lawyer said Purdy had been having a "mental health episode" and was behind the shop counter because he thought he was being "chased by people" and was in fear for his own safety.

He said Purdy, who had a significant record, apologised for his behaviour. The defendant has been seeking help for addictions and mental health issues, the court heard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Judge Broderick told Purdy: "There is every reason you should go to prison because these assaults are wholly unacceptable. To bite any police officer will not be tolerated by the courts and there is increasing concern generally on behalf of the police that these assaults are all too prevalent".

He said there appeared to be "glimmers of hope" as the defendant was "addressing your underlying condition".

The judge added: "Not without significant hesitation I'm minded to defer your sentencing for twelve months."

Judge Broderick said there should be no reoffending and Purdy had to engage with the Community Addictions Team and Community Mental Health Team.

Advertisement

Advertisement