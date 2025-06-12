A judge said widespread fear and trauma has been caused to people in Ballymena and other towns by rioting in recent days.

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday and said courts will deal "robustly" with people charged with linked offences.

He remanded an 18-year-old man and three boys - one aged 17 and two schoolboys aged 15 - into custody. They were all charged with rioting in Ballymena in recent days.

The 17-year-old and 15-year-olds cannot be named because of their age.

Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

A 15-year-old boy with no record from Ballymena was charged with riotous assembly and causing criminal damage to wheelie bins at 12.40am on Wednesday at Braidwater Retail Park

Objecting to bail, a police officer said there had been serious disorder in Ballymena in recent nights with hundreds of people damaging public and private property such as houses, roads, fences, bins, cars and business premises.

Masonry, wood, road signs and shopping trolleys were amongst items used against police. Police located a balaclava, a bottle and a "large rock" on the 15-year-old.

The officer said it was "serious racially-aggravated public disorder" which resulted in significant damage and injury to police officers.

He said police believe it was important to send out a strong deterrent message as it was feared public disorder "could lead to death or serious injury to members of the public, namely foreign nationals living in the Ballymena area".

Public Feeling

The officer said there was "strong public feeling" about the riots and there had been significant media coverage. The 15-year-old's defence barrister said his client had "somehow got himself embroiled in, what some would say, the excitement of what went on".

Judge Broderick said he was "not sure I would classify it as excitement" and said people should be "disabused of the idea that rioting and causing fear in our community is some form of excitement, it is anything but exciting".

He told the boy: "Unfortunately you like perhaps other young people got involved in this despicable behaviour that has caused great fear and trauma to a number of people in our local community not just in Ballymena but in other towns and villages in Northern Ireland."

The judge said "a strong message must be sent out that those, young and old, who take part in such behaviour can expect, if there is credible and reliable evidence, to be dealt with robustly by the courts".

The defendant was remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to a Youth Court on June 18.

A 17-year-old boy from the Ahoghill area was also charged with riotous assembly.

He was arrested at 10.10pm on Tuesday in the Bridge Street area of Ballymena after police made a "rapid advance" on rioters into a car park near a 'Dreams' shop. He was in possession of a balaclava, the officer said.

A defence lawyer said many people were wearing similar dark clothing and had their faces covered but were not rioting.

When arrested the defendant was in possession of a balaclava, the court heard.

The officer said extensive CCTV evidence is being examined in relation to the disorder in recent days.

No application was made for bail and the defendant was remanded in custody to the June 18 Youth Court.

Michael Elliott (18), of Lanntara in Ballymena, is charged with riotous assembly. He was arrested around 11.50pm on Tuesday.

The officer said that around 11.30pm a house at Bridge Street in the town was set on fire "with the occupants originally believed to be still inside".

Police saw a male running from the Bridge Street area. He was wearing items including "orange and yellow gloves" and was later identified as the defendant. He was detained.

The court was told the defendant admitted that he had been involved in a riot.

The officer said the defendant told police he "became involved because others were doing it . He blamed the police for the whole thing due to them stopping him from entering Harryville to be part of a peaceful protest".

A defence barrister said the "height of his involvement" was "throwing stones".

Remanding him into custody, Judge Broderick said the defendant was a young man with no record.

Refusing him bail the judge said: "Your case should be an example to others who may be contemplating further civil disorder."

He said if convicted people "could face lengthy sentences and those who engage in this despicable behaviour should learn from your lesson".

That case was adjourned to the adult court on July 10.

Police Station

Another 15-year-old schoolboy, from the Ahoghill area with no record - appeared before the court charged with rioting; attempting to damage a police vehicle and possession of fireworks without a licence. He appeared via a video link from a police station in Belfast.

A police officer said that at 11.50pm on Wednesday police were "holding a line" at Castle Street in Ballymena when a male approached from the rear and "launched three pieces of masonry, striking the rear of a police vehicle. The male was wearing a scarf around his neck but his face was visible".

The defendant was detained on Bryan Street and had four fireworks.

The defendant told police other people were dressed like him and it was "mistaken identity". He said he did not throw anything but admitted possessing fireworks.

The judge asked: "What was he doing with fireworks at that time when a riot was taking place?" and a defence barrister said the defendant "just accepts he had them on him".

Judge Broderick said that "sadly" the defendant was the fourth young man before him that day charged with offences arising "out of significant civil disorder".

Remanding him into custody and adjourning the case to the Youth Court, the judge said: "These riots have plagued Ballymena for at least three nights in a row."

The judge said he hoped the defendant's remand into custody was "yet another example to other young people who may be considering going out to engage in similar behaviour over the next number of hours or days".