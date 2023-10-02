A man who was involved in an "horrific" sustained attack on his partner has been given a six months jail term by a judge who said domestic violence is a "scourge on our society".

Barry Raymond Magill (45), formerly of Dromaine Drive but now of Riverdale Maisonette in Larne, admitted charges of assault, criminal damage and resisting police relating to June 29. A two-year Restraining Order was also put in place.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant and his partner had been at a concert and returned home to Dromaine Drive around midnight. The prosecutor said the complainant said there was a "dispute about money" and Magill became "agitated" and punched her several times to her face.

She fell onto the kitchen floor and said Magill grabbed her by the hair and dragged her to the living room where he kicked her on her body. She crawled towards the sofa but was again grabbed by the hair and kicked her.

She curled up into a ball and when she crawled towards a table the woman said Magill grabbed her by the hair and banged her head on a wooden floor which caused her glasses to break.

The defendant then threw a chair at her and dragged her by the hair into the hall where a set of stepladders had fallen on her. Magill had then "thrown her out of the house and locked the door". The woman went to a neighbour's home and phoned police.

Police took her account and photographed her injuries. They saw injuries to her head, arms and face. There was swelling and bruising. Police went to the address and saw signs of disturbance in the property.

Magill was sleeping upstairs and when spoken to by officers he became aggressive telling police to "f off out of his property," the prosecutor said. He was handcuffed and continued to shout. He offered to fight a police officer "one on one" before pushing him and pushing another officer. The court heard there was a "domestic violence history".

A defence lawyer said the facts were "horrific" and said such cases are "all to frequent before the courts". He said Magill has a "very, very, good job and is on a good wage".

The lawyer said the defendant was "shameful" over what he had done; was remorseful and was struggling to come to terms with having behaved in such a manner. The lawyer said the defendant, who has alcohol issues, had spent a week in custody on remand.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told Magill: "It really is truly horrific when you break down the prolonged and vicious nature of the assault that you perpetrated on your partner. This was somebody who you are meant to care for.

"You assault her by punching her on the face; you drag her hair; she falls to the ground; you then kick her when she on the ground. You drag her hair again. Her face falls against an object; her glasses smash. It is truly horrific that you have visited so much violence over a sustained period on somebody who was known to you.