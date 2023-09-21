A drink driver whose vehicle ended up on its side at Ballymullock Road, Larne, was lucky not to have killed herself or someone else, a judge said.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Lucy Stirrup (26), of Lanntara in Ballymena, admitted driving with excess alcohol in breath on August 3 this year.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard she had been the sole occupant of the vehicle and had an alcohol in breath reading of 57 - the legal limit is 35.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a previously clear record and he was prepared to accept it had been an "out of character" incident.