Judge says drink driver could have killed herself or someone else

A drink driver whose vehicle ended up on its side at Ballymullock Road, Larne, was lucky not to have killed herself or someone else, a judge said.
By The Newsroom
Published 21st Sep 2023, 15:26 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 15:26 BST
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Lucy Stirrup (26), of Lanntara in Ballymena, admitted driving with excess alcohol in breath on August 3 this year.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard she had been the sole occupant of the vehicle and had an alcohol in breath reading of 57 - the legal limit is 35.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a previously clear record and he was prepared to accept it had been an "out of character" incident.

The defendant was banned from driving for a year and fined £300.