A judge said a drink driver who crashed into a wall was lucky not to have killed himself.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking to Charlie McCloskey (19), of Brecart Road, Toomebridge.

The defendant admitted charges of driving with excess alcohol and driving without due care and attention in the Roguery Road area near Toome on February 11 this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, that around 2.50am Northern Ireland Ambulance Service saw a Volkswagen Polo had crashed head first into a wall.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had been out in Magherafelt and when given a lift home he realised he had left his mobile phone in the car and had driven to get his phone back.

Judge Broderick took into account the guilty plea and the clear record but he banned him from driving for a year and fined him £400.