Judge says drink driver who crashed into wall lucky not to have killed himself
District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking to Charlie McCloskey (19), of Brecart Road, Toomebridge.
The defendant admitted charges of driving with excess alcohol and driving without due care and attention in the Roguery Road area near Toome on February 11 this year.
A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, that around 2.50am Northern Ireland Ambulance Service saw a Volkswagen Polo had crashed head first into a wall.
A defence lawyer said the defendant had been out in Magherafelt and when given a lift home he realised he had left his mobile phone in the car and had driven to get his phone back.
Judge Broderick took into account the guilty plea and the clear record but he banned him from driving for a year and fined him £400.
The judge said the defendant was fortunate that his injuries were not "particularly serious or life threatening".