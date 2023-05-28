Judge says drink driver who put car on its roof could have killed someone

A drink driver who put his car on its roof has been told he could have killed himself, his passenger or other road users.

Daniel McKeegan (40), of Mill Street in Cushendall, admitted driving with excess alcohol in breath at Cushendall Road in the Ballymena area, Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told on Thursday (May 25).

A prosecutor said at 1.30am on April 15 this year, police received a report of a vehicle on its roof which was lying across both lanes following a one vehicle collision

Two people were present - one being the defendant - who said he owned the vehicle and admitted he had drink taken and that he had been driving.

Ballymena courthouse

When he was taken to Coleraine Police Station he had an alcohol in breath reading of 46 - the legal limit is 35.

A defence barrister said thankfully nobody was injured after the car clipped a verge, swerved and flipped.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: "It is very dangerous to get behind the wheel of any car when you are drunk. You could have killed yourself and your passenger, not to mention untold damage to anyone else you hit if that had happened".

