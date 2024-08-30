Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A judge said e-scooters are "very dangerous not only when you encounter one on the footpath but if you have one in your garage the battery can go on fire apparently so I wouldn't recommend them".

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates Court in connection with a woman (40) who is accused of using an e-scooter without insurance and a driving licence.

Leanne Williamson, of Burma Place in Ballymena, is alleged to have committed an offence on June 4 this year at, according to her charge sheet, Antrim Road in Ballymena.

The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by Pacemaker

Regarding e-scooters, Judge Mateer told defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine: "I can't picture you riding one."

The case was adjourned to September 12 to get the "attitude" of the defendant to the charges.

Recently at the court the resident District Judge Nigel Broderick said he had previously ruled that such scooters were classified as mechanical vehicles which needed insurance.