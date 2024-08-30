Judge says e-scooters are 'very dangerous'
Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates Court in connection with a woman (40) who is accused of using an e-scooter without insurance and a driving licence.
Leanne Williamson, of Burma Place in Ballymena, is alleged to have committed an offence on June 4 this year at, according to her charge sheet, Antrim Road in Ballymena.
Regarding e-scooters, Judge Mateer told defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine: "I can't picture you riding one."
The case was adjourned to September 12 to get the "attitude" of the defendant to the charges.
Recently at the court the resident District Judge Nigel Broderick said he had previously ruled that such scooters were classified as mechanical vehicles which needed insurance.