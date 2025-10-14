Judge says hospital staff 'need to be protected' after Antrim Hospital nurse was punched by a patient
District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking about Jason Coulter (23), of Sandmount Drive, who had been disorderly at the hospital; assaulted a male nurse; and was in possession of diazepam on August 4 last year.
The defendant had been shouting and swearing in a "busy ward" at Antrim Area Hospital. He punched the nurse on the shoulder. Sixty diazepam tablets were found around the defendant's bed.
Due to his disruption the defendant "had to be moved to a private room to safeguard other patients".
On February 23 this year the defendant was in possession of 76 pregabalin tablets.
A defence barrister said there were "positive signs" regarding the defendant.
Judge Broderick said it was a serious matter to assault somebody in hospital and ordinarily somebody would be sent to prison.
However, the judge said the defendant had engaged positively with an existing Probation Order.
He told the defendant: "I accept you have a complex mental health background but those in our hospitals still need to be protected."
The defendant was given a four months prison term, suspended for two years.