Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy was speaking to David Anderson (26), of Leven Drive, Belfast, who admitted a speeding offence.
He was detected doing 54mph in a 40mph zone on September 20, 2020.
Ballymena Magistrates Court heard the defendant had a previous speeding conviction.
The judge told the defendant: "If you keep getting convictions for speeding, at some stage you will go off the road. I'm not sure you would get much work, as a plumber, on a bicycle".
The defendant was given four penalty points and fined £250.