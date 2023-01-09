Register
Judge says if plumber had to use a bicycle work may dry up

A judge warned a motorist not to speed as if he was banned he was "not sure you would get much work, as a plumber, on a bicycle".

By Court Reporter
4 hours ago

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy was speaking to David Anderson (26), of Leven Drive, Belfast, who admitted a speeding offence.

He was detected doing 54mph in a 40mph zone on September 20, 2020.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard the defendant had a previous speeding conviction.

The judge told the defendant: "If you keep getting convictions for speeding, at some stage you will go off the road. I'm not sure you would get much work, as a plumber, on a bicycle".

The defendant was given four penalty points and fined £250.