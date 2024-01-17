A judge in Ballymena said breaches of Deportation Orders by a man, who is originally from Lithuanian, are costing taxpayers.

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates Court in relation to Tautvydas Rackauskas (29), with an address listed as Kilnacross Road in Ballyjamesduff in County Cavan in the Republic of Ireland.

The defendant, who appeared at court via video link from Maghaberry Prison, where he has been on remand, pleaded guilty to knowingly entering the United Kingdom in breach of a Deportation Order on December 5 last year.

He was stopped by immigration enforcement officials at the departures area of Belfast International Airport on December 5. The court heard he had been served with Deportation Orders in 2016 and 2017 and he had then been deported from the UK in 2017. Then, in 2019 he was back in the UK and was "removed back home to Lithuania".

The defendant was stopped by immigration enforcement officials at the departures area of Belfast International Airport, court told. Pic by Google

In relation to December 5 last year, the defendant said he knew he had a Deportation Order but "thought it only lasted five years". He said he was intending to fly to Stansted Airport to meet family members.

A defence lawyer said there was no need for a court interpreter in the case. He said it was accepted the case was a "very serious matter".

Judge Broderick said the case was aggravated by the fact that when the current matter ends it will be his "third removal and that must incur taxpayers' expense".