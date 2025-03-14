A judge said motorists on nine penalty points should "studiously observe" speed limits.

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates Court which heard Kerrie McNinch (26), of Rathmore Heights in Ballymena, was caught doing 77mph in a 60mph at 5.30am on December 13 last year at Moorfields Road near the town.

Instead of giving the defendant three penalty points which would have led to a six months ban for reaching twelve points, the judge said he was banning her for a month along with a fine of £200 but the nine penalty points remain in place.

Judge Broderick said: "When you are sitting on nine points you should studiously observe the speed limits."