Judge says paramilitaries 'offer absolutely nothing' after court hears Larne man received 'threat' and couldn't finish Community Service
The judge was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates Court where a defence lawyer said a Larne man felt unable to complete a Community Service Order because he was "under threat in the area".
The lawyer said as a result Aaron Burke's "mental health has deteriorated to a point that he rarely leaves the house".
The defendant (24) has admitted breaching his Order in relation to dates in August and instead had it revoked by the court and replaced with a one-year conditional discharge. It was not stated at court what the original Order had been given for.
The judge said: "Well it has come to something when paramilitaries interfere with the court process especially where somebody is in clear need of professional intervention to assist him to address his issues and try to get his life back on track."
The judge said paramilitaries "offer the community absolutely nothing".