A judge said e-scooters are "becoming too prevalent" and can be dangerous to pedestrians on footpaths.

He was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates' Court regarding a 40-year-old woman who was caught using an e-scooter without insurance or a driving licence in the town.

Leanne Williamson, of Burma Place, Ballymena, was spotted on a footpath at Antrim Road on June 4 this year. A prosecutor said the defendant had previously been warned by police about the need for insurance and a licence for e-scooters.

The prosecutor said the scooter was seized by police. A defence lawyer said the rules have "now been brought home to her".

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Pacemaker Press.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "It is becoming too prevalent these scooters and they can be dangerous.

"I have come across cases were people have been knocked down because they can gather up some speed and if they come across perhaps somebody who is unaware of their presence on the footpath, where they shouldn't be, and if you were frail or elderly and you were knocked to the ground by somebody on a scooter it could result in quite serious injuries".

The defendant was given a three months driving ban and was fined £200.