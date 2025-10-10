A judge said "racism is a curse in the community".

District Judge Alan White was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday which heard a man was told: "Blacks aren't welcome in Cullybackey".

Paul Cochrane (58), of Markstown Grove, Cullybackey, pleaded guilty to an assault which happened on June 26 this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court the incident was "aggravated by hostility by racial abuse".

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

She said a man of "mixed race" was walking a family member's dog. The man said the defendant slapped him across the face and then punched him to the face causing swelling to his cheek.

The complainant said the defendant, shouted: "Blacks aren't welcome in Cullybackey" and and called the man a "n**ger".

The prosecutor said when interviewed the defendant admitted a slap but denied a punch. She said Cochrane admitted to "using racial slurs".

The court was told the defendant had shown "little or no remorse" when interviewed.

A defence solicitor said Cochrane's behaviour had been "disgraceful, particularly the words he uttered". The lawyer said the injured man is a relative of the defendant.

The court was told the injured man had stayed with the defendant for a number of months but "difficulties" had arisen and the man had been "asked to leave". Cochrane then had a "chance encounter" with the man.

Judge White said it had been "disgraceful and outrageous racist behaviour". He added: "No court is impressed by people who use racist words and then come in and tell the court 'I am not a racist, I was only using those words because I got angry'.

"I am afraid when you use words like that in the street to somebody you are showing your underlying attitudes and it is a curse in this community."

The defendant was given a four months prison term, suspended for two years. He also has to pay £300 compensation to the victim and a two year Restraining Order was also put in place.