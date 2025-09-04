A judge further remanded a man accused of rioting in Ballymena saying "racist" issues in the town "have not gone away" and are "bubbling under the surface".

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "I know the High Court have granted bail to a number of defendants partly on the basis that the understanding was that the issues have dissipated but, if anything they are starting to increase again."

He noted a number of Filipinos had their cars damaged in a "racist" arson attack near Ballymena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was speaking at the town's Magistrates Court where a man alleged to have rioted in the town in June this year applied for bail. Judge Broderick said they had been "racist riots".

Police responding to disorder in Ballymena in June. Photo: Pacemaker

Curtis Dunlop (23), with an address listed as Lanntara in Ballymena, is accused of rioting on June 11 this year.

A previous court was told the defendant was allegedly shot in the groin with a police baton round.

A police officer had said the defendant was observed "through aerial footage" and by police officers as being "involved in throwing masonry and fireworks towards police vehicles and officers".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officer had added: "His speech was slurred and he was making reference to having been 'shot in the balls', the testicles. During the disorder it appears this male has been struck by an AEP baton round and he had an injury consistent with being struck by baton rounds."

He said the defendant's clothing was "saturated" which suggested he was in the vicinity of a police water cannon.

He said the defendant had eight previous convictions including one for "riotous disorderly behaviour".

The officer said the defendant was involved in "serious racially-aggravated public disorder which has resulted in significant damage to property and injury to police officers".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the defendant was arrested on the third night of public disorder in Ballymena.

A defence solicitor told the earlier court that when interviewed the defendant had denied being involved in a riot.

On Thursday the defendant appeared at court via video link from prison where he has been on remand.

A defence barrister said the defendant has a "very limited record" and "has been in custody now for some time".

Dunlop was further remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to September 9 for police to check an address in Ballymena put forward for bail.