Judge says sharing of sexually intimate picture of woman on Snapchat was ‘despicable act’

A Co Armagh man shared a sexually intimate picture of a woman on Snapchat, Dungannon Magistrates Court was told on Friday.

Eoin Patrick Grimley (32), of Battleford Road, Armagh, was placed on Probation for two years and ordered to carry out 100 hours of community service.

He admitted charges of disclosing a private sexual photograph and damaging a door at the complainant's home on November 1, 2021.

Describing it as a "despicable act", Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare also imposed a two-year restraining order and ordered Grimley to pay the injured party £500 compensation.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

Prosecuting counsel told the court the injured party had received a message from her sister that the defendant had shared an intimate photograph of her in a Snapchat group.

Counsel said Grimley was also seen on CCTV entering the back door of the complainant's home using a tool from her shed and removing a TV.

A defence lawyer said the defendant's behaviour had been shameful but stressed the photograph had been shared with the injured party’s sister on Snapchat and had not been publicly disseminated on social media and quickly disappeared.

Deputy Judge O'Hare said the matter was compounded by the defendant going to the injured party’s property.

He said one could only imagine how the incident had left the injured party.