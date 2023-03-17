Judge says she hopes Aghalee man can 'sort himself out' after he admitted to possession of drugs

An Aghalee man has been banned from the roads and put on probation for two years after admitting to two counts of possession of drugs and a further count of being in charge of a vehicle whilst unfit.

Conor Harvey (26), whose address was given as Friars Glen, Aghalee, Craigavon, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 16.

The court heard that on May 19, 2022 at 8 in the morning, the police received a call from a member of the public reporting that a male was in a lay-by passed out in a silver car on the Mill Road West in Belfast.

Police attended and stated the defendant was apparently fast asleep behind the wheel of the car. When he was woken, it was noted that his speech was slurred.

A quantity of Pregabalin capsules were found in the vehicle and some Diazepam was also found during the search, which was in the name of the defendant.

He was arrested and interviewed, during which he admitted to being in possession of drugs and said he had taken Pregabalin and Diazepam before driving but couldn’t remember how much.

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a Probation Order for two years and banned the defendant from driving for 12 months. She also ordered the defendant to attend any appointments made for him with the Community Addictions Team and Community Mental Health Team

During sentencing Ms Watters said: “What concerns me is that he is still using drugs on a daily basis and doesn’t believe he has a problem with drugs.