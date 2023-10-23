Judge says there is 'too much shoplifting'
District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking to Joel William Jamison (32), of Wakehurst Court in Ballymena.
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court the defendant and a female entered B&M in the town on May 1 this year and "filled three large bags with items and made no attempt to pay".
The items including health and beauty products and food items worth a total of £150.
A co-accused was given a caution.
The defendant had 30 previous convictions.
Judge Broderick said: "You have to understand that thefts from shops is a serious matter. This is happening far too much and owners of these premises, I'm sure, struggle with theft on a daily basis and this wasn't an insignificant amount of money, this was £150".
The judge said he recognised the defendant appeared to have "underlying conditions and drug addiction appears to be one of them".