A judge said there is too much shoplifting as he put a man on Probation for a year.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 11:50 BST
District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking to Joel William Jamison (32), of Wakehurst Court in Ballymena.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court the defendant and a female entered B&M in the town on May 1 this year and "filled three large bags with items and made no attempt to pay".

The items including health and beauty products and food items worth a total of £150.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: PacemakerBallymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker
A co-accused was given a caution.

The defendant had 30 previous convictions.

Judge Broderick said: "You have to understand that thefts from shops is a serious matter. This is happening far too much and owners of these premises, I'm sure, struggle with theft on a daily basis and this wasn't an insignificant amount of money, this was £150".

The judge said he recognised the defendant appeared to have "underlying conditions and drug addiction appears to be one of them".