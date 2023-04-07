Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago 9 alternative UK ferry ports to avoid Dover
4 minutes ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire
15 minutes ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
2 hours ago Huge fire engulfs UK Jaguar Land Rover showroom
3 hours ago 12 year-old boy charged with murder of 60 year-old woman
4 hours ago New banknotes with image of King Charles not ready for circulation

Judge says three-and-a-half times-the-limit drink driver could have 'killed someone'

A driver who got behind the wheel whilst disqualified and was then found to be three and a half times the drink drive limit, could have 'killed someone', a judge said.

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 7th Apr 2023, 11:44 BST

Liam McAree (31), with an address listed as Knockbreda Park, Belfast, was also uninsured on November 27 last year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard that around 9.30am police received a report from a member of the public that a Fiat 500 was "swerving all over the road". The member of the public then followed the car until it came to stop and removed the car keys and stayed with the vehicle until police arrived.

Police detected a strong smell of intoxicating liquor from the defendant and in custody he had an alcohol in breath reading of 123 - the legal limit is 35. The incident happened near Belfast International Airport.

Most Popular
Ballymena courthouse.Ballymena courthouse.
Ballymena courthouse.

A defence barrister said the defendant wished to apologise for a "significant misjudgement" and it was accepted that being "in such a state" he would have been a danger to other road users.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had been on the road despite being banned and the alcohol reading was "atrociously high".

The judge said had it not been for a limited record and a positive pre-sentence report the defendant could have gone to prison. Judge Broderick said McAree "could have killed someone".

The defendant was put on Probation for a year with a condition that he attends an alcohol treatment programme and he was ordered to do 100 hours of Community Service.

There is also a three-year driving ban after which the defendant will have to re-sit his driving test.