A driver who got behind the wheel whilst disqualified and was then found to be three and a half times the drink drive limit, could have 'killed someone', a judge said.

Liam McAree (31), with an address listed as Knockbreda Park, Belfast, was also uninsured on November 27 last year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard that around 9.30am police received a report from a member of the public that a Fiat 500 was "swerving all over the road". The member of the public then followed the car until it came to stop and removed the car keys and stayed with the vehicle until police arrived.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police detected a strong smell of intoxicating liquor from the defendant and in custody he had an alcohol in breath reading of 123 - the legal limit is 35. The incident happened near Belfast International Airport.

Ballymena courthouse.

A defence barrister said the defendant wished to apologise for a "significant misjudgement" and it was accepted that being "in such a state" he would have been a danger to other road users.

Advertisement

Advertisement

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had been on the road despite being banned and the alcohol reading was "atrociously high".

The judge said had it not been for a limited record and a positive pre-sentence report the defendant could have gone to prison. Judge Broderick said McAree "could have killed someone".

The defendant was put on Probation for a year with a condition that he attends an alcohol treatment programme and he was ordered to do 100 hours of Community Service.

Advertisement

Advertisement