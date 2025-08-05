Judge says 'unlawfulness' during Ballymena riots 'cannot be accepted in any democratic society'
Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter was speaking as 32-year-old Kyle Anderson, with an address listed as Dalriada Walk in Ballymena, was charged with riotous assembly on June 10.
The defendant is also charged with possessing offensive weapons - a 'knuckleduster', an 'extendable baton' and a metal bar - on July 30. He appeared in handcuffs in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Opposing bail, a police officer said the defendant was seen "masked and unmasked" at a riot. He said the defendant could be seen "barricading" a gate to hinder police and he was observed throwing a brick and a recycling bin box at police.
The officer said when arrested on July 30 and during a search of his vehicle 'offensive weapons' were found. The officer said since the three nights in June there had been no more rioting but there have been a "few peaceful protests since then".
Judge Prenter said there had been "very unruly and unlawful behaviour" but there had been no major incidents in Ballymena since mid-June.
He agreed to release the defendant on £500 bail with a 9pm-7am curfew to an address at Ferrard Meadow in Antrim town and he is barred from Ballymena apart from attending court; getting legal advice; or going to a dentist or a doctor. The case was adjourned to August 28.