Judge says widespread fear and trauma has been caused by 'despicable' rioting in Ballymena and remanded three people aged 15, 17 and 18, into custody

A judge said widespread fear and trauma has been caused to people in Ballymena and other towns by "despicable" rioting in recent days.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday where two boys, aged 15 and 17 - who cannot be named because of their ages - and an 18-year-old male were charged with riotous assembly in Ballymena.

A 15-year-old schoolboy with no record was charged with riotous assembly and causing criminal damage to wheelie bins at around 12.30am on Wednesday at Braidwater Retail Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Objecting to bail, a police officer said the had been serious disorder in Ballymena in recent nights with hundreds of people damaging public and private property.

Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

Masonry, wood, road signs and shopping trolleys were used against police. Police located a balaclava, a bottle and a "large rock" on the 15-year-old.

The officer said it was "serious racially aggravated public disorder".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said police believe it was important to send out a strong deterrent message as it was feared public disorder could lead to the deaths.

The 15-year-old's defence barrister said some people believed there was a level of "excitement" involved.

Judge Broderick said such people should be "disabused" of such thoughts as rioting causes fear in society and is "anything but exciting".

The 17-year-old did not apply for bail. The two youths were remanded into custody and their cases were adjourned to the Youth Court in Ballymena.

At court on Thursday, Michael Elliott (18), of Lanntara in Ballymena, was also remanded into custody charged with riotous assembly.