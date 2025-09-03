A judge said a woman and children were left "terrified" by the actions of a Larne man.

Colin Ivan Bell (50), of Sallagh Park Central, was sentenced on charges of harassment, attempted criminal damage, driving with excess alcohol and absence of insurance. The charges relate to February 3 this year.

Ballymena Magistrates Court was told the defendant's ex-partner received "abusive text messages" from the defendant.

His work van was also parked on her street and at 7pm he attended her home and kicked the door putting her in fear of him getting into the house.

The defendant had been staggering as he got into a car which "stalled a few times" before he drove off. Police arrested him and he had an alcohol in breath of 70 - the legal limit is 35.

A defence barrister said the defendant accepts his behaviour was "unwarranted" and "appalling".

District Judge Natasha Fitzsimons said the defendant had demonstrated "extremely worrying" behaviour "which no doubt was very distressing for the victim and her children who no doubt were terrified".

The defendant was put on Probation for two years and has to do 50 hours of Community Service.

He was also banned from driving for 14 months and was fined £650. There is also a two-year Restraining Order.