Judge sends Lisburn man to prison telling him to stop taking drugs and get himself a job

Lee Johnston, 32, whose address was given as Beechland Drive in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with possession of a Class C drug.

He was also due to be sentenced on charges of common assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm after District Judge Rosie Watters had previously deferred sentence for six months.

The court heard that on October 18, 2023 at 10.35pm, police attended the home address of the defendant in regard to a breach of bail.

They located 97 diazepam tablets on his person. He was asked if he had been prescribed them and he said ‘no, the doctor wouldn’t prescribe them’.

The court also heard that sentencing had been deferred on a previous case when the defendant was involved in an altercation with several people, which resulted in charges of common assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Defence stated that the defendant has mental health issues.

During sentencing, District Judge Rosie Watters said: “Behind his mental health problems is his drug abuse. Instead of doing something about all of that he is wasting people’s time and resources."

Ms Watters continued, addressing the defendant: “I gave you an opportunity to prove yourself but the reality is that the report I have got isn’t the report I expected.

"You haven’t taken the benefit of your probation order.

"The point of me deferring sentence was that you would take the help that is out there and turn your life around.

"You need to stop taking drugs and get yourself a job and stop having this aimless existence.

"I am completely unimpressed,” Ms Watters added.

On the charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, Ms Watters imposed a prison sentence of six months.

On the charge of common assault, a prison sentence of five months was imposed.

On the charge of possession of a Class C drug, Ms Watters imposed a prison sentence of two months.

She also ordered the defendant to pay a £25 offender’s levy.