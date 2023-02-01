A judge has described drugs as a 'scourge in our community'

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking as Gareth Ewart Marshall (32), of Laharna Avenue, Larne, received a five months prison term, suspended for two years.

The defendant was sentenced at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on charges of possessing cannabis with intent to supply and possession of the Class B drug in relation to November 18, 2021.

A prosecutor said police saw a vehicle swerving at Shane's Hill Road near Larne. The vehicle had a window down and police could see smoke and smell cannabis.

When stopped the defendant was smoking a cannabis joint. A subsequent search of a property found 161 grammes of cannabis; over £700, scales and 'deal bags'.

A defence lawyer said the defendant was dealing occasionally to a "relatively small circle of friends and acquaintances".

Judge Broderick said: "Drugs are a scourge in our community and those who supply them only aggravate the situation.”