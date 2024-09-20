The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

A judge says shoplifting is a "scourge".

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates Court where Connor McDowell (19), of The Meadow in Antrim town, admitted stealing three cans of 'Red Bull' worth £7.50 from a shop in Broughshane on July 4 this year.

A defence solicitor said it had been a "spur of the moment offence".

The judge said although the items were of low value "shoplifting is still a scourge on small shops and any owner of a small shop will tell you that repeated shoplifting affects the very fine margins they are operating under so the court do take a serious approach to these matters". The defendant was fined £100.

At the same court, Jonathan Montgomery (33), with an address listed as Ballyclug Mews in Ballymena, admitted stealing alcohol worth a total of £481 on three occasions in March and April this year.

The defendant, who had a previous record, appeared at court via video link from prison. A defence lawyer said the defendant had "addiction issues".

The judge said there is "far too much shoplifting cases coming before me and indeed other courts".

The defendant was jailed for two months. He was also fined £100 for possessing cannabis.