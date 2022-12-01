District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, where Naghaniel Ampadu (37), of Drumagrove Road, Clough, admitted charges including being a learner driver on the M2 motorway near Antrim town.The defendant also admitted charges of being an unaccompanied L driver; absence of insurance and failure to display L plates on October 11.He was banned from driving for a month and fined £250.