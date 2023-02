A judge said he takes a "dim view" of motorists using hand-held mobile phones, especially on motorways.

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, where Donard McCann, whose age was was not listed on his charge sheet, of Mayogall Road, Gulladuff, was banned from driving for a month and fined £500.

The defendant had six points on his licence at the time of the detection on the M2 motorway near Templepatrick on September 24, 2021.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had neglected to hook up a mobile phone to bluetooth.