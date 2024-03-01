Judge tell Tyrone man who ripped off a security tag that he 'was never going to get away'
Josh O'Donovan (28), from Dungannon Street, Aughnacloy, was fined £75 with a £15 offender's levy for criminal damage.
Dungannon Magistrates Court heard that on February 24 at 11pm, G4S reported to police that the defendant had breached his curfew and on arriving at his flat in police noted there was no one at home. A prosecuting lawyer police later apprehended O’Donovan at Irish Street, Dungannon. She said he told police that he had ripped off the tag “to run towards the Blackwater and take his own life”.
Defence lawyer Blaine Nugent said the defendant has mental health issues.
Mr Nugent said the defendant has been “in and out of accommodation” but had now managed to find full-time accommodation.
Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare told O’Donovan to keep the tag on in future.