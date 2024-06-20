Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A motorist who hit a speed of 113mph has been banned from driving for nine months.

Florin Lacatus (23), a factory worker with an address listed as Douglas Terrace in Ballymena, committed the offence in a 70mph zone - Rathbeg on the M2 motorway near Antrim town - at 12.50pm on September 4 last year.

He was also uninsured for a BMW, Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told.

Meanwhile, on December 15 last year he was uninsured at Henry Street in Ballymena and also admitted a charge of using a vehicle in a 'dangerous condition' which was due to having four people in the back instead of a maximum of three in the back.

A defence barrister said it was the defendant's third insurance matter.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the speed of 113mph was "outlandishly high" and "dangerously fast".