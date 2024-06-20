Judge tells 113mph Ballymena motorist his speed was ‘outlandishly high’ on M2
Florin Lacatus (23), a factory worker with an address listed as Douglas Terrace in Ballymena, committed the offence in a 70mph zone - Rathbeg on the M2 motorway near Antrim town - at 12.50pm on September 4 last year.
He was also uninsured for a BMW, Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told.
Meanwhile, on December 15 last year he was uninsured at Henry Street in Ballymena and also admitted a charge of using a vehicle in a 'dangerous condition' which was due to having four people in the back instead of a maximum of three in the back.
A defence barrister said it was the defendant's third insurance matter.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the speed of 113mph was "outlandishly high" and "dangerously fast".
The defendant was banned from driving for nine months and fined £600.